Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2026: Expected Date, Official Website, Key Details

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, began conducting the Secondary (Class 10) theory examinations 2026 on February 3. The examinations will conclude on February 17. The exams are being conducted from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. Practical examinations are held after the theory papers.

The practical exams for Class 10 students are scheduled to be conducted from February 24 to March 7. The JAC 10th Admit Card 2026 was released on January 17.

The JAC Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be declared in April 2026. In 2025, the results were announced on May 27 at 11:30 AM for a total of 4,31,488 students. A total of 91.71% of students cleared the examination, including 92.38% girls and 90.96% boys.

Students are required to secure at least 30% marks in both theory and practical examinations, along with a minimum of 30% aggregate marks, to pass the JAC Secondary Examinations 2026.

JAC Class 10 Passing Percentages (2021-2025)

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 students has remained consistently high:

2025: 91.71%

2024: 90.40%

2023: 95.47%

2022: 95.78%

2021: 95.95%

Steps To Check JAC Secondary Results 2026

Step 1: Visit the official JAC results website - jacresults.com.

Step 2: Enter your JAC Secondary Roll Code and Roll Number as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 3: Your JAC 10th Result 2026 and marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.

How To Check JAC Result 2026 Via SMS

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type the message in the following format:

For Class 10: JHA10 <space> Roll Number

Send the message to 5676750 (for Class 10).

You will receive the JAC Result 2026 for the entered Roll Number within seconds.

Details Available On The Marksheet

The result sheet available on jacresults.com will include the following details:

Student's Roll Number

Roll Code

Student's Name

Father's Name

Mother's Name

School Name

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Result Status

Division

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the result sheet.

Jharkhand Board Result 2026 Toppers

The Jharkhand Academic Council will release the list of Class 10 toppers along with the JAC Result 2026. The toppers list will be available on the official website.

Apart from announcing the toppers, the Board will also release the list of top-performing districts in the state.

JAC Result 2026 For Re-evaluation

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation through their respective schools by paying the prescribed fee.

Students should note that marks may increase or decrease after re-evaluation. Therefore, they are advised to carefully consider their decision before applying. The re-evaluation results are expected to be released in June 2026.

JAC Result 2026 For Compartmental Exams

Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations. The supplementary exams are expected to be conducted in July 2026.

Applications must be submitted through respective schools. The compartment exam results are likely to be declared in August 2026.

What's Next After JAC Result 2026?

Students who pass the examination will be eligible for admission to Class 11 in schools or junior colleges. Those who do not pass may apply for compartment examinations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When will JAC Class 10 Results 2026 be declared?

The JAC Class 10 Results 2026 are expected to be declared in April 2026.

What are the passing marks required to clear Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exams 2026?

Students must secure at least 30% marks in theory and practical examinations separately, along with a minimum of 30% aggregate marks.

How can students check JAC 10th Results 2026 online?

Students can check their results on jacresults.com using their Roll Code and Roll Number.

What is the minimum score required to pass JAC 10th Exams 2026?

A minimum of 30% in theory, 30% in practical exams, and 30% aggregate marks are required to pass.