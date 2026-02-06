3 Arrested In Karnataka For Allegedly Blackmailing Man Over Private Videos

Three people have been arrested in Karnataka's Belagavi for allegedly blackmailing a man by secretly recording his private moments and threatening to circulate the videos on social media and news channels unless he paid Rs 50 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Sameer Nisar Ahmed Sheikh (32), Abdul Rasheed Nazeer Ahmed Makandar (51) and Mohammed Dilawar Balekundri (43), all residents of Gokak taluk.

The arrests were made by the Malmaruti police following a complaint by the victim.

Police said the accused used hidden cameras to record the private moments and later demanded a huge sum of money, threatening public exposure if their demand was not met.

A case has been registered at the Malamaruti police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, police seized multiple mobile phones, pen drives, memory cards, hidden camera holders and a Toyota Innova Crysta car allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain if more victims were targeted by the accused.