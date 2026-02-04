Karnataka Man Shaves Wife's Head Suspecting She's Having An Affair

A man in Karnataka's Bagalkot district has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and forcibly shaving her head, reportedly over suspicion of her having an affair.

31-year-old Umesh Kottalagi allegedly subjected his wife to continuous harassment over her alleged suspicious behaviour, police said. The harassment continued despite repeated intervention by the woman's parents and family.

Late on January 31, an argument broke out between the couple, with the husband getting angry over a delay by the wife in opening the house's door. He then locked the house from inside, assaulted her and forcibly shaved her head using an electric trimmer.

The accused's assault came amid suspicion that stemmed from suspicion over another man's visit to his home to collect food.

A case was registered at the Savalagi Police Station, after which the arrested was accused.