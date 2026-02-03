Karnataka Medical, Engineering Colleges Admission Test 2026 Registration Begins

COMEDK UGET 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) today opened the registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by COMEDK member institutions can submit their applications through the official website, comedk.org.

According to the notification, the application window will remain open until March 16, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid technical issues during peak hours.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents and information ready before filling out the application form:

Recent passport-size photograph in the prescribed format

Scanned copy of the candidate's signature

Class 10 marksheet or certificate for date of birth verification

Class 12 or equivalent qualification details

Valid government-issued photo identity proof

Active mobile number and email ID

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed or be appearing in the Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with Chemistry or another approved subject.

General category candidates must secure a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent

Reserved category candidates must have at least 40 per cent aggregate marks

Is There Any Domicile Restriction?

No domicile requirement applies. Candidates from any part of the country are eligible to apply for COMEDK UGET 2026.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Exam Date and Mode

The Undergraduate Entrance Test is scheduled to be held on May 9, 2026. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at centres across India. COMEDK will allot exam centres closer to candidates' locations to minimise travel-related inconvenience.

Exam Pattern

Based on previous years' trends, COMEDK UGET is expected to be a three-hour examination consisting of 180 multiple-choice questions, carrying one mark each. The question paper will include three sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The exam pattern varies depending on the course applied for.

Use Of COMEDK UGET 2026 Scores

COMEDK UGET 2026 scores will be considered for undergraduate engineering admissions at more than 150 unaided private colleges across Karnataka. Admission will be conducted through a centralised counselling process under COMEDK's single-window system.