'Going To Get Keys': Man Jumps To Death Moments After Rescue Attempt By Guard

An entrepreneur and owner of a well-known bakery died by suicide by jumping from the 17th floor of a building in Maharashtra's Solapur. Sunil Motilal Sadarangani (59), the owner of the once-iconic Multani Bakery, jumped from the 17th floor of Panash Apartments on Vijaypur Road.

A video that has since gone viral on social media captured the final moments, showing Sadarangani standing on the rooftop with folded hands in prayer before leaping to his death.

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary police reports, Sadarangani arrived at Panash Apartments in the afternoon. He reportedly chose to climb the stairs rather than use the elevator and proceeded directly to the 17th floor. Residents spotted him on the rooftop in a visibly distressed state, hands folded as if in prayer, prompting them to alert the building's security guard.

The guard rushed to the scene and managed to persuade and bring Sadarangani down from the ledge, seemingly calming him. However, Sadarangani then told the guard that he had left his keys upstairs. Pretending to retrieve them, he returned to the 17th floor and jumped.

He died on the spot upon impact.

A police team from the nearby station quickly arrived at the scene following the alert. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital. Authorities have registered the case and launched a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to this extreme step.