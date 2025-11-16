Maharashtra Teen Changes Instagram Bio To "End Is Beginning", Dies By Suicide

An 18-year-old boy from Maharashtra's Solapur died by suicide after posting a "end is beginning" note on Instagram.

The boy, identified as Yogesh Ashok Khyage, was found hanging by his parents when they returned home after visiting a relative's house on Saturday.

Yogesh, a resident of Sushil Nagar, used to work at a bakery.

He is survived by his father - who is employed as a watchman, his mother, and his sister.

Shortly before dying by suicide, Yogesh uploaded a story on Instagram in which he wrote: "Marne se pehle sabke dilon se utar jaana hai mujhe, taaki mere marne ke baad koi mujhe yaad na kare" (Before dying, I have to descend from everyone's hearts so that after my death no one remembers me).

He also wrote on his Instagram profile: "The end is the beginning of existence".

Yogesh's parents and relatives rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have begun an investigation to determine the reasons behind the suicide.