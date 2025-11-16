Maharashtra Teen Changes Instagram Bio To "End Is Beginning", Dies By Suicide

An 18-year-old boy from Maharashtra's Solapur died by suicide after posting a "end is beginning" note on Instagram.
The boy, identified as Yogesh Ashok Khyage, was found hanging by his parents when they returned home after visiting a relative's house on Saturday.
Yogesh, a resident of Sushil Nagar, used to work at a bakery.
He is survived by his father - who is employed as a watchman, his mother, and his sister.
Shortly before dying by suicide, Yogesh uploaded a story on Instagram in which he wrote: "Marne se pehle sabke dilon se utar jaana hai mujhe, taaki mere marne ke baad koi mujhe yaad na kare" (Before dying, I have to descend from everyone's hearts so that after my death no one remembers me).
He also wrote on his Instagram profile: "The end is the beginning of existence".
Yogesh's parents and relatives rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police have begun an investigation to determine the reasons behind the suicide.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world