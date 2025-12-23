3-Year-Old Boy Killed By Mother's Boyfriend After Accidental Defecation

A three-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Solapur was allegedly murdered by his mother's live-in partner after accidentally defecating on his clothes while he was sleeping.

The boy, Farhan, was allegedly strangled by Maulali, alias Akbar Razaaq, who reports indicate was drunk when he went to bed on the night of December 11. Farhan was sleeping next to him.

And when he accidentally defecated, an enraged Maulali, 44, allegedly beat and strangled him.

When the mother, Shahnaz Sheikh, 28, who works as a domestic help, returned home, she was told Farhan had fallen. The boy was then taken to a private hospital.

But doctors when advised moving him to a government hospital, the accused took the mother and child to Vijaypur in Karnataka and, after reaching the bus stand there, he fled.

Shahnaz eventually took Farhan to a government hospital with help from her first husband.

Sadly he was declared dead on arrival.

The post-mortem confirmed he died due to strangulation. Senior Inspector Pramod Waghmare said, "We have arrested the accused, i.e., Maulali, and a full investigation is underway."

Shahnaz, who has two children from her first marriage, and Maulali are from Vijaypur but have been living in Solapur for the past month.