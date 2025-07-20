On Camera, Pickup Van, Mini Truck Collide Head On In Maharashtra, 8 Injured

- Eight people were injured in a head-on collision in Solapur district, Maharashtra
- The crash involved a pickup van and a mini truck in Pandharpur on Saturday evening
- CCTV footage showed the pickup van veering onto the wrong side before the collision
A major road accident occurred in Maharashtra's Solapur district when a pickup van and a mini truck collided head-on, leaving eight people injured.
The collision took place on Saturday evening in Pandharpur and was captured in the CCTV camera.
CCTV footage captures a sequence of events - A vehicle approaches from the opposite direction and moves safely to its left. Moments later, a pickup van coming from the opposite direction veers onto the wrong side of the road and within seconds, slams head-on into a mini truck.
However, it can be seen that neither vehicle was travelling at high speed and both appeared to be moving at a normal pace prior to the collision.
All eight injured individuals were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital.
