Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

On Camera, Pickup Van, Mini Truck Collide Head On In Maharashtra, 8 Injured

The collision took place in Pandharpur and was captured in the CCTV camera.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
On Camera, Pickup Van, Mini Truck Collide Head On In Maharashtra, 8 Injured
The injured individuals were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital
  • Eight people were injured in a head-on collision in Solapur district, Maharashtra
  • The crash involved a pickup van and a mini truck in Pandharpur on Saturday evening
  • CCTV footage showed the pickup van veering onto the wrong side before the collision
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

A major road accident occurred in Maharashtra's Solapur district when a pickup van and a mini truck collided head-on, leaving eight people injured. 

The collision took place on Saturday evening in Pandharpur and was captured in the CCTV camera.

CCTV footage captures a sequence of events - A vehicle approaches from the opposite direction and moves safely to its left. Moments later, a pickup van coming from the opposite direction veers onto the wrong side of the road and within seconds, slams head-on into a mini truck. 

However, it can be seen that neither vehicle was travelling at high speed and both appeared to be moving at a normal pace prior to the collision.

All eight injured individuals were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital.
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maharashtra, Solapur, Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com