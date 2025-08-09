20 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail In Jharkhand, Services Hit

Over 20 wagons of a goods train derailed near Chandil in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district in the early hours of Saturday, affecting train services between the Chandil-Tatanagar section of South Eastern Railway, an official said.

There was no report of any injury in the derailment, the official said.

Train services on both the up and down tracks from Chandil are affected due to the derailment, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Adra Division) Vikash Kumar told PTI.

Restoration work is going on, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Many express and mail trains were either diverted, short-terminated or cancelled, the official said. The 20894 Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat express, 28181 Tatanagar-Katihar express, 28182 Katihar-Tatanagar express have been cancelled, the official added.

