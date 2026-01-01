Video: Train Rams Truck, Nearly Topples It At Level Crossing In Jharkhand

A major train accident was narrowly avoided on Thursday when a train collided with a truck at a railway crossing in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

The incident happened at Nawadih railway crossing. The Gonda-Asansol Express was about to pass through the crossing. The level-crossing gate was open when the truck tried to pass through, was struck halfway, and the train collided with it.

Videos that have surfaced show the train hitting the truck and coming to a halt after the collision. The impact dragged the truck's body to hit nearby vehicles. Two bikers were injured due to the collision.

Railway officials told PTI that there was heavy traffic near the Nawadih railway crossing, and the Gonda-Asansol Express entered the down line in the absence of a proper signal and dashed against the truck, which was stuck there. Rail traffic on the Jasidih-Asansol main line was disrupted for around two hours.

Asansol Railway Division spokesperson said a probe has been started into the reason for the collision between the train and the truck.

"There has been no casualty and railway traffic returned to normal after two hours," the spokesperson told PTI.

"The damaged engine has since been removed from the site. A four-member committee, which has been constituted to probe the incident, will take strict action against anyone found responsible," the spokesperson added.