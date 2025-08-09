More Images Show Battering That Pak Air Force Took In Operation Sindoor

Several new images of Pakistani military targets struck by India during Operation Sindoor clearly show the neighbouring country's forces, especially its air assets, took a sound beating.

The images were part of a presentation shared by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh earlier today, who for the first time announced the Indian Air Force (IAF) shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft.

The aim of the presentation was to cover what happened during Operation Sindoor and the IAF's thought process during the short but swift conflict that began with the killing of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

Arifwala

In Pakistan's Arifwala, an IAF loiter munition successfully struck a radar installation. The image shows the actual targeting symbology. The before and after images show the radar head had been damaged.

These are new images which we have not seen before.

Chunian

The IAF shared this image of a destroyed radar head at Chunian. The IAF says there are burn marks that clearly indicate it was destroyed.

Nur Khan PAF Base (Chaklala) - C2 Centre

The damage at Nur Khan airbase has already been analysed in detail using high-resolution satellite imagery.

Rahim Yar Khan PAK Base: Runway And UAV Hub

The before and after images of Rahim Yar Airbase.

Bholari PAF Base: AEW&C Aircraft Hangar

At Bholari, the AEW&C hangar was targeted and it was likely that an AEW&C aircraft had just taxied inside the hangar. The casualties at this location have been reported in Pakistani media.

This is critical and essential for what the IAF chief said. In the 'before' image, a green hangar is seen intact. The 'after' image shows the hangar damaged. The IAF and the Air Chief Marshal have said an AWACS platform was possibly inside this hangar when it was destroyed.

The destruction of Pakistani AWACS platforms is absolutely essential as they control the airspace in terms of the information they process. They provide targeting information to aircraft, peep into Indian airspace to see what our assets are.

The loss of two of these potentially - one in the air and one on the ground - is a huge setback for Pakistan as these don't come cheap.

Shahbaz (Jacobabad): PAF F-16 Base

At Jacobabad, multiple F-16 aircraft are suspected to be damaged in the IAF attack on the main hangar at this important airbase. More than half of the hangar which was believed to house F-16 fighter jets was destroyed.

Regarding Sargodha, the IAF chief today said, "We have grown up in our Air Force dreaming about days like this. Someday we will get a chance. Just so happens that I got a chance before my retirement. We attacked the airfield that had the very hard info on the F-16s."

The S-400 air defence system, which India had recently acquired, has been a gamechanger.

"The range of that system had kept Pakistan's aircraft and UAVs away from the Indian defence system. Because of the S-400 system, Pakistan has not been able to penetrate the Indian air defence system," he said.

"The biggest takeaway of the operation has been the primacy of air warfare has come to the forefront once again. People have realised that air warfare is the first responder that any country has and air warfare is one which can actually react in a quick time, attack deep inside with precision and just achieve your objective without any collateral," Air Chief Marshal Singh said.