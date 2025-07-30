Delhi CA's Chilling Suicide Note After Inhaling Helium Gas At Airbnb

A 25-year-old Chartered Accountant allegedly died by suicide by inhaling helium gas at a guest house in Delhi, after leaving behind purported notes on paper and on social media, police said.

The incident - the first case of suicide through helium intake in the Capital - took place at an Airbnb accommodation near Bengali Market in Gol Market and came to light on Monday, when Dheeraj Kansal failed to check out of the premises.

According to the police, the owner came across a foul smell near the room when he raised an alarm and alerted the cops. On breaking the door, a police team found Kansal dead on the bed. A pipe with one end connected to a cylinder and the other inside his mouth was also found. His face and neck was wrapped in a transparent plastic sheet, police sources said.

Kansal had checked in the accommodation at 18, Bazaar Lane on July 20 and was scheduled to leave on July 28, the sources said.

The accountant allegedly left behind suicide notes on his Facebook profile as well as on paper, just incase the social media "post gets deleted".

In the Facebook post, Kansal said "no one should be blamed" for his death. "This was my choice alone. Every single person who i met in my life was really kind to me. So i request the police and government to please don't disturb anyone because of this," he said.

He said his money should be donated to an orphanage or an old age home. He said his organs should also be donated.

"I hate myself more than anything, or more than anyone could ever hate me. I was useless my whole life. I was a total failure. I wasn't able to achieve anything in life. I have lost everything, one by one. I made a lot of mistakes in my life that can not be forgiven. Life didn't give me a chance, and I will not give chance to it either. Life snatched away my hopes and dreams, and I was the stupid one who couldn't save anything," he said.

Kansal said every person he met in his life was kind towards him. "And then there were some people who really helped me... But since I am so idiot, stupid, dumb, useless, worthless, I never expressed my feelings - how much I am grateful to them for helping me," he said.



"I want to say thank all of you. I am not going to say any names because I don't want any of you to get in trouble..," he said.

He also urged his well-wishers to not mourn his death. "For me, death is the most beautiful part of my life. Committing suicide is not bad for me, because I didn't have anyone's responsibility on me, and I was not attacked to anyone too much - nor was anyone to me. So it's not like somebody will go into depression because of me."

Kansal said his absence will not be felt since he is not part of "anything or in anyone's life".

He said it appears like god failed him. "...But whatever it is, bade bhole h mere Mahadev. He gave me so many things I didn't even ask for. Bas wo nahi diya jo mangta ta," he said.

He said that he tried to not bother anyone by always "ended up being nuisance". "Just forget that there ever was a creature named Dheeraj," he said.

The police said the body has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem.

Kansal, the police said, lost his father in 2002. He used to stay in a paying guest accommodation at Mahipalpur.

His mobile phone and social media activities are also being probed, the police said.