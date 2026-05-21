'<i>Chaiwala</i> Came To You': PM Modi's Tea-Seller Reference At Rome Event Is Viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a light-hearted moment with the crowd at an event at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Rome when he referred to himself as a Chai-wala (tea seller). Addressing delegates ahead of International Tea Day celebrations, PM Modi also talked about India's deep tea tradition as he thanked the FAO Director-General and the attendees.

"As mentioned, tomorrow you are going to celebrate Tea Day. To celebrate Tea Day, a "chai-wala" (tea seller) has come among you a day in advance! India's tea varieties are wide, and the strength of India's tea is also great," PM Modi said, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd. The clip of the remark has since gone viral on social media.

The Prime Minister was also conferred with the prestigious Agricola Medal for 2026 by the FAO, which he said honoured India's unwavering commitment to human welfare.

"For our grand welcome and for honouring me with the Agricola Medal, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the director-general of FAO. I appreciate his friendly words towards India and his years of contribution to the FAO," PM Modi said.

"This honour is not just for me; it belongs to the billions of farmers, cattle herders, fishermen, agricultural scientists, and our workers in India. It is also an honour for India's unwavering commitment, at the centre of which are human welfare, food security, and sustainable development. I accept this medal with extreme humility and dedicate it to the food providers of India," he added.

PM Modi's Rome Visit

PM Modi returned to New Delhi from Rome, returning from a five-nation tour during which he signed pacts on energy, defence, and critical minerals. The prime minister embarked on his tour on May 15, visiting the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy over the course of several days.

In Italy, PM Modi held talks with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, elevating ties between the countries to a special strategic partnership.

PM Modi was also conferred with Sweden's highest honour, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross, and Norway's highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.