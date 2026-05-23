Supreme Court Takes Up Twisha Sharma Case, Hearing On May 25

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has taken up the death case of Noida resident Twisha Sharma, whose family have held her husband and in-laws in Bhopal responsible.

The Supreme Court took up the case on its own and listed it for a hearing on May 25. Apart from Chief Justice Kant, the bench will have Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi.

The case has been listed under the title 'Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home'.

Twisha Sharma's family have alleged her husband and in-laws including his mother tried to mislead the investigation and influence the case. Her husband, Samarth Singh, is a lawyer and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a retired judge.

Citing her in-laws' connections in the legal system, Twisha Sharma's father, brother and relatives have raised concerns over alleged bulldozing of the justice system by them.

Samarth Singh himself was arrested 10 days after his wife's body was found. His lawyer Mrigendra Singh told NDTV he had not been hiding all this while.

The Supreme Court will look into the allegations of procedural discrepancy and institutional bias in the Twisha Sharma death case.