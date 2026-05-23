'Samarth Singh Showed No Emotion After Wife's Death': Twisha Sharma's Cousin

The cousin of alleged dowry death victim Twisha Sharma, on Saturday, claimed that her husband Samarth Singh who had "surrendered" a day before, did not display any emotions during court hearings in the case. However, the victim's cousin said that Singh's seven-day remand has given a "ray of hope" for justice.

Interacting with IANS, Twisha's cousin Ashish Sharma said: "We have usually seen that when a person dies, there is a sense of mourning not only within the deceased's family but even among the neighbours. Here, his conduct clearly reflects that he did not have any connection with her. I have even heard others discussing this in the court premises."

A day after the Madhya Pradesh government announced a CBI inquiry into the case, he added: "Even now the accused's family has not stopped using its influence. I believe CBI will carry out an impartial investigation to unmask the culprits."

Ashish Sharma asserted that the case needs to set a precedent that abuse of power against justice leads to dire consequences.

On the second post-mortem being allowed after 11 days, he said: "I think, maybe, many evidences might have got altered."

While clarifying that Samarth Singh being taken into custody is not the objective of the family, Ashish Sharma said: "It has given us a ray of hope. Since yesterday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been completely impartial, and has followed the expected rule of law. These are very encouraging activities for us to regain our faith."

He also added: "When CBI arrests the culprits and those who have been harassing us, that would be considered as justice."

Twisha Sharma's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, asserted: "I will be satisfied only when we get final justice."

"The CBI should intervene during the seven-day remand of Samarth Singh and take over the investigation," he told IANS.

The victim's brother-in-law, Saurabh Sharma emphasised that the family has full faith on the CBI .

"We have to trust the CBI. From the first day, a lot of things have been taking place. There was a lot of influence from their (Samarth Singh's) side," he said.

He highlighted that since the victim's husband was absconding, no statements could be taken from him.

"Now we hope that the police will interrogate him (Samarth Singh) and bring the facts to light," he said.

About Samarth Singh being sent on seven-day remand, Saurabh Sharma termed it as a "positive sign" and that things are going in their way.

"We cannot bring the girl (Twisha Sharma), but at least we can stand up for her and bring justice," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)