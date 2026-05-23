Twisha Sharma's Husband Samarth Singh Sent To Seven-Day Police Custody

In a major development in the Twisha Sharma death case, a Bhopal court on Saturday sent her husband and prime accused, Samarth Singh, to seven days' police remand. The court has also directed Singh to surrender his passport, a significant order that comes after police issued a lookout notice against him and announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession, had allegedly been evading arrest since May 12, the day Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws' home in Bhopal. He was taken into custody on Friday after he appeared at the Jabalpur District Court, where he had reportedly arrived to surrender. The Jabalpur police later handed him over to the Bhopal police, who brought him to the capital and produced him before the court.

During the hearing, the police sought seven days' remand, arguing that custodial interrogation was necessary for spot verification, seizure of additional evidence, and recording detailed statements. The prosecution also submitted that Samarth had been on the run for nearly 10 days, making it essential to investigate where he stayed, whom he met, and whether anyone gave him shelter during this period.

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Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for Twisha Sharma's family, supported the demand for police remand and argued that sustained interrogation was necessary to piece together the chain of evidence. The victim's side maintained that the investigation could not move forward meaningfully unless the accused was questioned in police custody.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, responding to an NDTV query, said action would be taken against anyone found to have sheltered the accused. He said Samarth had reached the Jabalpur court to surrender, but the court did not accept the surrender, after which the police took him into custody.

The defence, however, strongly opposed the demand for remand. Samarth Singh's counsel, Advocate Enos George Carlo, argued that one day of remand would be sufficient, claiming that the police had already seized all necessary documents and material evidence. The defence contended that there was no justification for extended custody and that the investigating agency already had enough material to question the accused.

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The court, however, accepted the police's argument and granted seven days' remand, marking a crucial turn in a case that has triggered serious questions over alleged police lapses, delay in arrest, and the possible influence of Samarth's family background. Samarth's mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, is also under scrutiny in connection with the case.

Earlier on Friday, Samarth had withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. With the withdrawal of the plea and mounting police pressure, he was left with little option but to appear before the authorities. His arrival at the Jabalpur District Court created commotion after lawyers representing Twisha's family objected, arguing that, as per the High Court's order, Samarth was required to surrender either before the Bhopal District Court or before the Investigating Officer.

Samarth's conduct inside the courtroom also drew attention. Those present there said he showed no visible nervousness or remorse during the proceedings. He reportedly stood upright and composed, watching the lawyers and people inside the courtroom with a visibly calm and confident demeanour.