Special AIIMS Delhi Board To Conduct Twisha Sharma's 2nd Autopsy In Bhopal

A medical board comprising four senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi will fly to Bhopal this evening to conduct a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order.

The order was passed by the High Court at Jabalpur on May 22 while hearing a petition filed by Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma.

The court directed that the body of Twisha be preserved and that a fresh autopsy be conducted to clear all doubts surrounding the case. The court also clarified that ordering a second post-mortem does not cast any doubt on the first post-mortem report or on the doctors who conducted it earlier.

The court observed that since the death took place within six months of marriage, a second post-mortem was necessary in the interest of transparency and public confidence.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the accused Samarth Singh said they had no objection to a second post-mortem but expressed concern that the reputation of doctors from Madhya Pradesh should not be affected.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing during the hearing, told the court that a second post-mortem was only meant to strengthen public confidence in the investigation process.

The High Court specifically authorised the Director of AIIMS Delhi to constitute the medical board for the second post-mortem, requesting the procedure to be conducted at the earliest, preferably on Sunday morning.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, has now constituted a four-member medical board of senior doctors with the approval of the AIIMS Director.

The expert team, carrying advanced forensic instruments and equipment, is expected to fly to Bhopal in a state government chartered aircraft at around 6 PM today.

As per the High Court order accessed by NDTV, the second post-mortem will be conducted in Bhopal itself. The entire procedure will be videographed, and the video record will form part of the official post-mortem report.

The report will later be submitted in a sealed cover to the investigating agency.