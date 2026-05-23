"Don't Know Whom To Trust": Twisha Sharma's Brother As 2nd Post-Mortem Looms

In the deeply sensitive and increasingly explosive Twisha Sharma death case, the next seven days may prove decisive not just for the police investigation but for the family's long battle for answers.

Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, has said that while he cannot comment in detail on the present situation, the coming week will be "critical" for the case. "The next seven days are a critical period," he said, adding that the family has consistently demanded a CBI inquiry and remains hopeful that justice will finally be served.

His statement comes at a time when Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, has been sent to seven days' police remand. But for Twisha's family, the question is no longer just about custody or interrogation. The deeper question is trust ... trust in the investigation, trust in the process, and trust in whether the truth will be allowed to surface without pressure or influence.

While talking to NDTV, Major Harshit made it clear that he has not spoken to Samarth Singh and does not wish to do so. His reason was blunt and painful. According to him, Samarth did not appear to show grief over the death of his wife. "I have not spoken to Samarth in any way, nor do I wish to," he said, adding that there was no visible sorrow in Samarth's conduct after Twisha's death.

The family's anguish was captured in one stark sentence from Twisha's brother: "I don't know whom to trust anymore."

Major Harshit also raised sharp questions over the functioning of the police, saying it was a matter of "gross negligence" that the media often seemed to learn about developments before the police did.

Meanwhile, another crucial chapter in the case is set to unfold with the second post-mortem examination of Twisha's body. The examination is scheduled for Sunday at AIIMS Bhopal. AIIMS Delhi has constituted a medical team of four senior doctors for the procedure. The team, equipped with modern instruments, is expected to leave for Bhopal in a state government-chartered aircraft and reach the city by night.

On the arrival of the AIIMS Delhi team, Major Harshit said he had not yet received specific confirmation. "As of now, I have not received any specific information regarding this. I will address the media as soon as I receive confirmation," he said.

The second post-mortem has become a major turning point in the case after Twisha's family repeatedly raised doubts over the first examination. The family has alleged discrepancies in the initial post-mortem report, including a difference between Twisha's actual height and the height recorded in the report. According to the family, Twisha's actual height was 5 feet 7.3 inches, while the report mentioned it as 5 feet 7 inches.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, however, has maintained that this discrepancy would not affect the investigation. Responding to NDTV's queries, he said that the second post-mortem would be conducted at AIIMS Bhopal, with the General Administration Department overseeing the process. He said the police were in constant communication with the department and that every step would be taken strictly as per legal procedure.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had on Friday issued important directions in the matter. A single-judge bench of Justice Avinendra Kumar Singh ordered that a second post-mortem be conducted at AIIMS Bhopal. The court observed that the condition of the body was such that it could not be transported to Delhi. However, to ensure impartiality, the court directed that a medical board be constituted by the director of AIIMS New Delhi, with expert doctors from Delhi overseeing the procedure.

Twisha's final rites are also expected to be performed in Bhopal. The decision has been taken by her family members. If the second post-mortem is completed on Sunday, the family is likely to conduct her last rites in Bhopal the same day.