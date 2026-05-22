'Missing Chief Minister': BJP's Poster Campaign Against Omar Abdullah

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a poster campaign in Jammu and Kashmir targeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is reportedly on a private visit to the UK, for being "missing" on the ground.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said that his party will not respond to such posters and took a dig at the BJP, saying it appears the party "has nothing better to do in J&K than launching such campaigns".

The posters, shared by J&K BJP's official social media handles and WhatsApp groups, describe Omar Abdullah as a "missing chief minister".

They state that the "missing person" holds the office of the chief minister of J&K and has not been seen for the past 10 days. They also note that he was last seen on May 11 while laying the foundation stone for the restoration of the Mughal-era Malshahi Mosque in Ganderbal district. The BJP posters urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to share it with the party.

BJP Spokesperson Ajay Jasrotia said the chief minister has not been seen for 11 days and the National Conference has not issued any statement about it.

"There are reports that he is in London. The chief minister has every right to travel wherever he wants, but the people of J&K have not elected him for the things and activities he is doing. He is a marathon runner, and he is running from his responsibilities."