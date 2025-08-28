10-Year-Old Girl Missing For 2 Days Found Hanging From Tree In Bihar

The body of a 10-year-old girl, who went missing two days ago, was found hanging from a tree in Patna's Maner locality on Thursday, police said.

Her body was discovered at Mehnawa village under the jurisdiction of Maner police station, sparking outrage in the area.

Family members alleged that she was murdered.

As news of the recovery of her body spread, locals blocked traffic by staging a road blockade and burning tyres in protest.

Talking to reporters, Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, said, "The girl was missing since Tuesday. A missing diary was registered by police, following a complaint by the family members. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder. She might have been hanged to death, or her body might have been hanged after killing her." Singh added that there is another allegation that she was first sexually assaulted and then killed.

"Things will become clear only after the post-mortem examination report," he added.

A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the case, the SP said.

"We are also analysing CCTV footage and other scientific evidence to nab the accused," he said.

