National Stock Exchange IPO: What Makes It A Rare Moment For Indian Markets

The National Stock Exchange of India is finally entering the listed market.

Interestingly, India's largest stock exchange will not list on its own platform. Instead, NSE shares will debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The Rs 22,561.57 crore IPO was subscribed 5.71 times during the three-day bidding period that ended on September 21. The issue was priced at Rs 1,785 per share.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

NSE IPO Listing: Time And Date

The NSE IPO listing date is September 24, 2026. Trading is scheduled to begin on the BSE at 10 am. The allotment was finalised on September 22, with successful investors receiving the shares in their demat accounts ahead of the debut. The shares will also be listed on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India.

NSE IPO Issue Price And Size

The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share. The final issue price was set at the upper end of the band.

The IPO raised Rs 22,561.57 crore through an offer for sale. This means NSE itself is not receiving fresh capital from the issue. Existing shareholders are selling their shares to the public.

The issue comprised about 12.64 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, NSE's implied market capitalisation is around Rs 4.42 lakh crore.

NSE IPO GMP Today: What Is The Grey Market Signalling

The grey market has been closely watched ahead of the listing. But the premium has changed sharply over the past few days.

On September 23, reports put the GMP at around Rs 43-Rs 45. At a Rs 1,785 issue price, that pointed to an indicative listing price of roughly Rs 1,828-Rs 1,830. This would translate into a premium of around 2.4 per cent over the issue price. Earlier, the GMP had been considerably higher.

This is why investors need to be careful with GMP numbers. They can move quickly and do not guarantee the actual listing price. The final price will be determined by demand and supply once trading starts on the BSE.

How Strong Was The NSE IPO Subscription

The IPO received strong overall demand. It was subscribed 5.71 times, with bids worth more than Rs 90,000 crore.

Institutional investors led the demand. The qualified institutional buyers' portion was subscribed 12.68 times, while the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 6.55 times.

The retail portion was subscribed 1.39 times. This difference in participation is worth noting. The institutional response was much stronger than the retail response.

Why Is NSE Listing On BSE

NSE will not trade its own shares on the NSE. Instead, investors will buy and sell NSE shares on the BSE. This is because regulations governing recognised stock exchanges do not permit an exchange to list its own shares on its own trading platform.

So, on listing day, India's largest exchange will effectively become a listed company on its rival exchange.

What Does NSE Actually Do

NSE is much more than the platform investors use to trade shares. Its operations span equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodities, debt securities and other market-related services. Its wider ecosystem includes clearing and settlement, indices and market-data businesses.

The scale of the exchange is also significant. As of June 30, 2026, NSE had 26.14 crore registered investor accounts and 3,005 listed entities. It accounted for 92.99 per cent of India's cash-market activity in FY26.

NSE Financial Performance

NSE reported a mixed performance in FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 16,601.31 crore. Net profit was Rs 10,302.06 crore.

Both profit and operating performance declined from the previous year, with regulatory changes and higher securities transaction tax affecting activity in the derivatives market.

There was, however, some recovery in the first quarter of FY27. NSE reported a 13.10 per cent year-on-year rise in operating revenue during the quarter. Operating EBITDA increased 14.84 per cent, while profit after tax rose 6.71 per cent to Rs 3,120.08 crore.

What Should Investors Watch After Listing

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, told NDTV, "NSE's listing is an unusual moment for Indian markets. The institution through which millions of investors buy and sell shares will now have shareholders of its own to answer to. That brings a useful question into sharper focus: how does an exchange balance commercial growth with its responsibility to keep markets fair and dependable?"

He added, "The share price on the first day will attract attention, but it will tell us little about that balance. Investors should look at how NSE sustains confidence in its systems, handles conflicts of interest, and remains accountable as a listed company. Those are the measures that will matter long after the excitement around the IPO has passed."