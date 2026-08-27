Too Much Stock Market News, Tips Making Indian Investors Worse, Warns Expert

Stock Market News: India's investors have never had more financial information at their fingertips. Market alerts arrive in real time. Business news is available around the clock. Social media is packed with stock tips, market predictions and investing advice.

Yet, having more information does not always mean making better investment decisions. In fact, for some investors, it may be doing the opposite.

Mohit Bagdi, Head of Investment Research and Founding Member of MIRA Money, says he regularly meets investors who follow several business news channels, finfluencers and market apps. Despite consuming so much information, many end up more confused.

"I meet clients every week who track 2-3 business news channels, follow 5-7 finfluencers," Bagdi told NDTV. He added that some investors also have multiple apps sending them real-time alerts, but still become "more confused each time."

Information Is No Longer The Edge

The problem, according to Bagdi, is not a lack of information. It is the sheer volume of it. A generation ago, access to company filings, analysts and business information itself could give investors an advantage. Today, much of that information is available to everyone.

A retail investor sitting in a small town can access the same company filings that are being read by professional investors in Mumbai. Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, sees this change as one of the biggest shifts in Indian investing. "Access has been transformed. Judgement is catching up," Gupte told NDTV.

He believes this is a natural stage in the development of India's financial markets. Investing has moved from a world where information was scarce to one where information is abundant.

That democratisation, Gupte said, is something the financial industry should be proud of. But access alone does not create better investors.

When Information Becomes Noise

Bagdi said he has seen long-term investors exit fundamentally sound investments simply because a headline about crude oil prices or foreign investor outflows made them nervous.

The investment thesis may not have changed. The noise around it did. "The more inputs you have, the more reasons you find to react," Bagdi said. And reacting too often can be costly.

A falling stock can trigger panic. A bullish video can create FOMO. A breaking market alert can suddenly make an investor question a decision made after months of research. This can turn investing into a cycle of checking, reacting and second-guessing.

Bagdi argues that investors often confuse being informed with having an investment edge. Reading ten different opinions about an impending market correction does not necessarily make an investor better prepared. It may simply make them more anxious.

Not every notification is bad

Still, Gupte believes it would be wrong to blame notifications and financial technology altogether. Some alerts are genuinely useful.

An SIP reminder can prevent an investor from missing an instalment. A KYC alert can help avoid a compliance problem. A margin alert or corporate-action notification can flag something that requires immediate attention.

"The craft is in choosing which alerts serve the user rather than the engagement metric," Gupte said.

For Bagdi, the answer lies in building a framework. Investors need to know why they own an investment, what could change their view and what kind of information should actually trigger a decision.

Everything else can be noise. His advice "consume less, but decide better". Instead of following every market commentator, investors can identify a few reliable sources and build a process around them.

"This isn't a story about investors getting worse," Gupte said. "It's a story about a very young investor base acquiring discipline in public, at speed."