<i>"Papi Pet Ko Bhi Toh Paalna Hai"</i>: Rhiya Ahir Reacts To Trolls Over Rumoured <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Entry

Rhiya Ahir is making it clear that her identity goes beyond the protest that made her a familiar face on social media. As reports of her possible entry into Bigg Boss 20 continue to circulate, the actor has responded to people questioning her decision to take up the reality show.

The criticism comes after her appearance at the NEET paper leak protest, which brought her considerable attention online. Some social media users have since questioned whether she is now leaving behind the cause that helped her gain recognition.

Rhiya, however, appears to have a simple answer. She shared a comment from a user who pointed out that participating in a protest does not automatically make someone an activist.

“She is not an activist; that is not her profession or her job. She participated in one protest; it went viral, and suddenly people started expecting activism from her as if that's her career. It isn't,” the comment read.

The comment also questioned why Rhiya should reject a major career opportunity just because people associate her with the protest. Rhiya seemed to agree with the view and reminded people that she has been working in the entertainment space for years.

According to Rhiya, she is an actor, model, and entrepreneur. She also revealed that her association with theatre goes back to when she was just 4.5 years old. For her, performing has been a long-standing part of her life.

And when it comes to the question of why she would choose Bigg Boss, Rhiya kept things rather straightforward. She said, “Papi pet ko bhi toh paalna hai.”

She also explained why she did not want to directly answer every criticism coming her way. Rhiya said she felt that anything she said could be turned into an accusation that she was seeking sympathy.

Rhiya said, “Main ye comment isliye bata rahi hoon kyunki main kuch bhi bolungi toh log bolenge, dekho victim card, ye manipulate kar rahi hai.”

She further stressed that her life did not begin with the protest. She said she has spent years working towards her career and has a life of her own outside that one viral moment.

Interestingly, Rhiya does not see a contradiction between her protest appearance and a possible Bigg Boss stint. She said she was simply being herself during the protest, and the attention that followed has now brought her another opportunity.

“Being true to myself is what I did in front of the van, and us wajah se agar mujhe aaj yahan aa kar ye opportunity mil rahi hai toh mujhe sab kuch karna hai apne life mein,” she said.

A recently released Bigg Boss 20 promo has put the entry of Rhiya Ahir and Punjabi actress Love Gill in the hands of the audience. Salman Khan introduces a new ‘vardaan' in the promo, giving viewers the chance to choose between the two. The contestant who gets the maximum votes will enter the Bigg Boss house on the premiere episode.