<i>Alpha</i> OTT Release: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Heads To Netflix On Raksha Bandhan

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha was released in theatres on July 3. Now, nearly two months later, the YRF Spy Universe film is set to premiere on Netflix on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 28.

Netflix shared the news on social media and dropped a poster featuring Alia, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The caption of the post read, "Get ready to join the Alpha gang." See the post here:

Our in-house critic shared details of the story in the review: Alpha is a top-secret elite programme run by the Indian Army under the aegis of Fateh and Colonel Anil Kapoor's Vikrant Kaul, who becomes the RAW chief, something we learn from War 2. A ruthless next generation of soldiers is being trained under Alpha, one that will rewrite the rules of warfare. A special serum in the film serves as the MacGuffin of the story.

Alia plays a trained assassin, while Sharvari portrays an influencer-cum-content creator who dances and skateboards in foreign locations.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha was initially scheduled for release on December 25 last year before being pushed to April this year. It eventually arrived in theatres on July 3.

Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film had been delayed due to VFX work.



Also Read: Alpha Review: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Go All Guns Blazing In Captain America-Wolverine Mish-Mash