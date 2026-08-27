On Mukesh's 50th Death Anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares Unseen Pics. Bonus: A 'Bottoms Up' Moment With Raj Kapoor

On singer Mukesh's 50th death anniversary, grandson Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a string of throwback pictures. The throwback pictures show singer Mukesh sharing the stage and frame with his colleagues Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. But one picture that stood out in the album is Raj Kapoor and Mukesh's "bottoms up" moment from a social gathering. "Bottoms up" refers to an informal drinking toast used to encourage people to drink their beverages, usually all at once.

In another frame, Raj Kapoor and Mukesh are seen happily posing for the camera.

"A lifetime of love. A legacy that will live forever.

"My beloved grandfather, the legendary Mukesh ji, left us 50 years ago today... and yet, it feels like he is among us.

"I never had the privilege of meeting him in person, but I have grown up surrounded by his divine voice, music, memories and the incredible legacy he left behind," Neil Nitin Mukesh began the note with these words.

"I feel deeply honoured and immensely proud to be his grandson. To be able to carry his and my beloved father, @nitinmukesh9 ji's legacy forward is a blessing.

"Even after five decades, millions of fans continue to love, admire and celebrate Mukesh ji; it is a feeling beyond words.

"Mukesh ji's voice was never just a voice. It became an emotion. A feeling. A part of people's memories, their love stories, their joys, their heartbreaks and their lives," he continued.

"To all his fans across the world, I am eternally grateful to you for keeping MUKESH JI alive.

"Mukesh ji will always be one who had to leave this world, yet never truly leave the hearts of those who loved him. He is... FOREVER," Neil Nitin Mukesh signed off.

About Mukesh's legacy

Mukesh won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai from the film Rajnigandha in 1974.

Mukesh recorded the highest number of songs for Shankar-Jaikishan — 133 songs — followed by Kalyanji-Anandji, 99 songs. Out of four Filmfare Awards, Mukesh won three for Shankar-Jaikishan compositions.

In his career, Mukesh sang 110 songs for Raj Kapoor, 47 songs for Manoj Kumar and 20 songs for Dilip Kumar.

Mukesh died of a heart attack on 27 August 1976 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, where he had gone to perform in a concert.