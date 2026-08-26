'Lifetime Trauma': Internet Reacts After Moviegoer Claims A Child Watched Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Despite 'A' Certificate

Yash-starrer Toxic has opened in theatres today. However, the film's release has already sparked a debate on social media over its A certificate and the presence of children at screenings.

A user on X has claimed that a child was sitting next to him in a theatre while he was watching Toxic. The film has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), meaning it is meant to be watched only by adults.

The user wrote on X, "My theatre anxiety is peaking as a little child is sitting next to me. And this is an adult movie with violence and A rated scenes. Parents stop bringing your films to Adult films! Please..."

The post quickly drew reactions from other users.

One commented, "bro is getting lifetime trauma before learning the alphabet."

Another commented, "They are the new generation, they have already seen worse. Focus on the movie lol."

"Actually @_PVRCinemas must be strict with such issue and also the parents that if there is a age rating then it's for a particular reason," another comment read.

Another comment read, "This is why CBFC puts hard censorship even in A rated movies."

"How could the theatre allow a child into an A rated movie. That's seriously concerning and completely unacceptable. Toxic," another user commented.

Meanwhile, Toxic has received mostly negative reviews from critics and audiences in its early response.

The film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic hit the big screens on August 26.