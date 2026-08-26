Amid Toxic Workplace Stories, Reddit Finds A Boss Worth Praising

Toxic bosses and unhealthy work environments are among the most frequently discussed topics on Reddit. However, there are exceptions. A Reddit post is currently gaining attention for showcasing the opposite experience. In the post, an employee shared screenshots showing how their boss usually responds to leave requests without tantrums or complaints about how work will be managed in their absence. The exchange appeared remarkably normal and supportive. Sharing the screenshots, the user wrote, "Long-time lurker here. I see plenty of screenshots of toxic bosses and colleagues, so I thought I'd share a few from the other side."

Multiple screenshots were shared in the post, along with a caption that read: "A few WhatsApp exchanges with a couple of colleagues. Nothing dramatic, just responses to perfectly reasonable requests for leave or work from home (WFH). Sometimes these screenshots are boring because the manager is actually being normal."

Concluding the post, the employee added a note: "P.S. This is not a flex post at all. I see a lot of posts about toxic workplaces on this subreddit, so I thought I'd share these as a change of flavour."

The post drew widespread praise from users, many of whom said it was refreshing to see positive examples of management on the platform. One user commented, "Happy to finally see managers posting here for once. Otherwise, seeing the same old employees complain gets tedious after a while." Another wrote, "Guy is a manager in professional services and still has this attitude. Crazy! Man, respect." A third user remarked that the subreddit had become so accustomed to stories about toxic workplaces that "a manager behaving normally is now a rare achievement unlocked."