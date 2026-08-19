Working 12 Hours A Day Left Him 'Exploited And Broke', Claims PhD Scholar On Social Media

A doctoral candidate has sparked a conversation online after claiming that the intense academic work culture looks like an "endless loop of exploitation". Sharing their experience anonymously on Reddit, the researcher detailed a grueling routine that leaves little time for personal life, physical health, or mental well-being. The student shared that their routine involves working from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM for six days a week, clocking at least 72 hours of work weekly. According to the post, they said that the pressure stems from high departmental expectations and lab demands.

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"Ever since joining IIT Kanpur for my PhD, it feels like an endless loop of exploitation. Working 9 to 9, 6 days a week, just for my PI to leech off all my hard work without offering any real support," the student alleged.

"For a whole year, I juggled for food and stay between GH1 and RAT and I am Still stuck living in shared accommodation after brutal lab hours. Nearly my entire stipend gets drained right back into endless institute fees and dues."

"We break our backs to build someone else's career while getting absolutely nothing in return, financially or mentally. How is anyone surviving this system?"

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Social media reactions

The Reddit post resonated deeply across online communities, sparking widespread debate about work-life balance in higher education. "Phds have it bad. No culture no events at all no support from student community dont know about career so cant comment on that," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Yes senior, I'm interested in the field, but I've been hearing a lot about how demanding PhD life can be, and honestly, some of that has been demotivating me. I also came across the PMRF scholarship, which could make a big difference since, due to some circumstances, I may have to fund my PhD myself," another user shared their story.

"The frustration is totally valid but just one point I would like to mention, the stipend is quite okay even after all the fee UNLESS you have some financial responsibility on you. Rest, from that, I totally understand the pain and frustration," a third user shared their point of view.