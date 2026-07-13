IIT Guwahati 28th Convocation: 2,265 Degrees Conferred Across UG, PG And PhD Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati celebrated a major academic milestone as it awarded degrees to 2,265 students during its 28th Convocation held on Sunday. The graduating batch included undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and dual degree scholars who successfully completed their academic journey at one of India's leading engineering institutions. The convocation also recognised outstanding academic achievements by presenting prestigious gold and silver medals to meritorious students. The institute also highlighted its growing research ecosystem, new academic initiatives, and expanding international partnerships.

IIT Guwahati 28th Convocation: 2,265 Students Receive Degrees

A total of 2,265 degrees were conferred across various programmes at the IIT Guwahati 28th Convocation. The graduating class consisted of 982 undergraduate students, 871 postgraduate students, and 412 PhD and dual degree (Master's + PhD) scholars.

The undergraduate category included 932 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) graduates and 50 Bachelor of Design (BDes)graduates. Among postgraduate students, the institute awarded 556 MTech, 170 MSc, 60 Master of Design (MDes), 44 MA, 27 MBA, and 14 MS (Research) degrees.

Gold Medal Winners Honoured at IIT Guwahati Convocation

The institute recognised exceptional academic performance by awarding four gold medals and 18 silver medals during the ceremony.

Saptarshi Mukherjee, a BTech student in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, received the President of India Gold Medal for securing the highest cumulative performance index among undergraduate students.

The Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal was awarded to Atri Chattopadhyay from the BTech programme in Electronics and Electrical Engineering for overall academic excellence and proficiency.

The Governor of Assam Gold Medal (Undergraduate) was presented to Sarthak Kapoor from the BTech in Computer Science and Engineering programme. Meanwhile, the Governor of Assam Gold Medal (Postgraduate) was awarded to Praneel Bhattacharya of the MTech in Chemical Engineering programme for outstanding academic performance.

IIT Guwahati Highlights Research Growth and New Academic Initiatives

During the convocation, IIT Guwahati shared that more than 26,790 students have graduated from the institute since its establishment over 32 years ago, reflecting its contribution to higher education and research in India.

The institute also highlighted its strong research ecosystem, stating that it is currently managing around 290 research and consultancy projects with a combined value of nearly Rs 300 crore.