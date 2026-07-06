Mother Took Notes, Son Cracked JEE: The Inspiring Kota Story Behind An IIT Dream

Reported By: Shakir Ali

A serious health setback just months before the JEE Advanced exam could have ended Gunjan Kumar's IIT dream. The Bihar student battled a collapsed lung and remained on bed rest for nearly three months. His mother stepped into the role of a classmate, watching online lectures, preparing handwritten notes, and ensuring his studies never stopped.

Today, Gunjan is set to join IIT Delhi for Computer Science, proving that behind every success story, there is often an unseen sacrifice.

Gunjan Kumar, a resident of Sitamarhi, Bihar, had moved to Kota in 2023 to prepare for the JEE exam after being inspired by the success of JEE 2021 topper Mridul Agrawal. His journey, however, took an unexpected turn in October 2025 when he was diagnosed with pneumothorax, a condition in which the lung collapses.

The illness forced him to stay on complete bed rest for nearly three months, preventing him from attending coaching classes during one of the most important phases of his preparation.

At that critical time, his mother, Gunja, decided that her son's dream would not be interrupted. Gunja is a homemaker with a B.Ed. degree. She began attending his online classes alongside him. She carefully prepared notes from every lecture so that Gunjan could continue learning despite his medical condition.

Gunjan's journey was not only affected by illness. He has over 70% weak eyesight and wears spectacles with a power of 9.5. Despite these physical challenges, he never allowed them to define his future.

He secured 91.8 percentile in JEE Main and later achieved Rank 50 in the PWD OBC category and Common PWD Rank 120 in JEE Advanced. His performance has earned him admission to the Computer Science programme at IIT Delhi, fulfilling the dream he had worked towards for years.

Reflecting on his journey, Gunjan said, "Life does not always offer favourable circumstances, but courage and a positive mindset help students move forward." He also credited his teachers for guiding him throughout his preparation.

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Gunja says her son's dream became her own. When illness disrupted his studies, she simply chose to study with him. The notes she prepared eventually became one of the biggest reasons he stayed on track. Gunjan's father works as an engineer with the Border Roads Organisation, while his younger brother is also preparing for JEE in Kota.

According to coaching institute officials, Gunjan's journey highlights that success in competitive exams is not achieved by students alone. It is often built through the unwavering support of parents, dedicated teachers, and the determination to overcome every challenge.