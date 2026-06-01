Kota Celebrates Rank 1 Hat-Trick, 6 Of 10 Toppers In JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 result last night. A total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers held on May 17, 2026. Of these, 56,880 candidates have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2026. Out of the total qualified candidates, 10,107 are female candidates. Following the declaration of the results, an atmosphere of celebration has once again enveloped Kota.

In an interview with NDTV, teachers from Kota coaching institutes said that the students from the city secured six out of the ten top ranks in the JEE Advanced 2026, marking a third consecutive year that Kota produced the All India Rank 1.

Speaking with NDTV, Topper Shubham Kumar said that he believed in himself that he will perform well. "My hard work paid off," he added. Shubham scored 330 out of 360 marks in the JEE Advanced 2026.

Shubham has been a regular classroom student at an institute in Kota, for the past two years. He had previously secured the sixth rank in the JEE Main; however, in JEE Advanced, he surpassed all others to claim the first position.

"I attribute the credit for my success to the guidance provided by my faculty members, my consistent practice, and the unwavering support of my family," he said. "I aspire to pursue a BTech degree in Computer Science (CS) from IIT Bombay," he added.

Students, parents and mentors gathered at popular coaching institutes in Kota to celebrate the results. A parent expressed his joy with NDTV, saying he is very happy. He is very satisfied with the teaching environment of Kota and with the students' hard work, he added.

"Their hard work paid off," another parent added.

Arohi Deshpande is the top-ranked female candidate. She obtained 280 out of 360 marks. Kabeer Chhillar secured the second rank, and Jatin Chahar stood at the third position.