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JEE Advanced 2026 Results Out; Check Scorecard Download Steps Here

IIT Roorkee announced JEE Advanced 2026 results with 56880 candidates qualifying out of 179694 who appeared on May seventeenth.

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JEE Advanced 2026 Results Out; Check Scorecard Download Steps Here
IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced 2026 Results With Over 56 Thousand Qualifiers
  • IIT Roorkee announced JEE Advanced 2026 results late Sunday night
  • 179,694 candidates appeared; 56,880 qualified including 10,107 females
  • Exams held in two shifts on May 17 from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced late Sunday night. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on June 1. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official JEE website.

A total of 187,389 candidates registered for JEE (Advanced) 2026, of whom 179,694 appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, conducted on May 17, 2026. Out of those who appeared, 56,880 candidates qualified the examination. Among the qualified candidates, 10,107 are female.

In 2026, the JEE Advanced examinations were conducted in two shifts on May 17. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to IIT, Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone topped JEE Advanced 2026, followed by Kabir Chhillar and Jatain Chahar, both from the IIT Delhi zone.

Direct Link to check Result here

Steps to Check and Download JEE Advanced 2026 Scorecard

  • Visit the official JEE Advanced website.
  • Click on the "JEE Advanced Results 2026" link on the homepage.
  • Enter the required login credentials:
  • Roll Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Registered Mobile Number
  • Click on the "Submit" button.
  • Your JEE Advanced 2026 result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.

The JEE Advanced examination is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Qualified candidates will now be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to IITs and other participating institutes.

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