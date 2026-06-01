JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off Out: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks For IIT Rank List

The JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off has been released along with the results on June 01, 2026. The cut off determines the minimum marks required for candidates to be included in the rank list and participate in the IIT admission process through JoSAA counselling. Candidates must meet both the minimum subject-wise marks and the aggregate qualifying marks to secure a place in the respective rank list.

According to the official cut off data, candidates belonging to the Common Rank List (CRL) category need at least 8 marks in each subject and 92 aggregate marks to qualify for the IIT rank list.

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JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off: Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the table below: