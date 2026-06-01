JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off Out: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks For IIT Rank List

The JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off has been released along with the results on June 01, 2026. The cut off determines the minimum marks required for candidates to be included in the rank list and participate in the IIT admission process through JoSAA counselling. Candidates must meet both the minimum subject-wise marks and the aggregate qualifying marks to secure a place in the respective rank list.
According to the official cut off data, candidates belonging to the Common Rank List (CRL) category need at least 8 marks in each subject and 92 aggregate marks to qualify for the IIT rank list.
JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off: Category-Wise Qualifying Marks
Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the table below:
|Rank List
|Minimum Marks in Each Subject
|Minimum Aggregate Marks
|Common Rank List (CRL)
|8
|92
|OBC-NCL Rank List
|7
|82
|GEN-EWS Rank List
|7
|82
|SC Rank List
|4
|46
|ST Rank List
|4
|46
|Common-PwD Rank List (CRL-PwD)
|4
|46
|OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List
|4
|46
|GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List
|4
|46
|SC-PwD Rank List
|4
|46
|ST-PwD Rank List
|4
|46
|Preparatory Course (PC) Rank List
|2
|23
JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off Percentage for Rank List
Apart from marks, the authorities have also announced the minimum percentage required for inclusion in various rank lists. Candidates in the CRL category must score at least 7.30% marks in each subject and 25.56% aggregate marks. Check the table below for details:
|Rank List
|Minimum Percentage in Each Subject
|Minimum Aggregate Percentage
|Common Rank List (CRL)
|7.30 per cent
|25.26 per cent
|OBC-NCL Rank List
|6.51 per cent
|22.78 per cent
|GEN-EWS Rank List
|6.51 per cent
|22.78 per cent
|SC Rank List
|3.65 per cent
|12.78 per cent
|ST Rank List
|3.65 per cent
|12.78 per cent
|Common-PwD Rank List (CRL-PwD)
|3.65 per cent
|12.78 per cent
|OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List
|3.65 per cent
|12.78 per cent
|GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List
|3.65 per cent
|12.78 per cent
|SC-PwD Rank List
|3.65 per cent
|12.78 per cent
|ST-PwD Rank List
|3.65 per cent
|12.78 per cent
|Preparatory Course (PC) Rank List
|3.65 per cent
|6.39 per cent
Students who have crossed the prescribed cut off can now focus on their expected ranks, branch preferences, and JoSAA counselling choices. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards ready and regularly check counselling updates to avoid missing any important admission deadlines.