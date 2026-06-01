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JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off Out: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks For IIT Rank List

JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off: Candidates belonging to the CRL category need at least 8 marks in each subject and 92 aggregate marks to qualify for IIT rank list.

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JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off Out: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks For IIT Rank List
JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off has been released on the official website along with the result.

The JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off has been released along with the results on June 01, 2026. The cut off determines the minimum marks required for candidates to be included in the rank list and participate in the IIT admission process through JoSAA counselling. Candidates must meet both the minimum subject-wise marks and the aggregate qualifying marks to secure a place in the respective rank list. 

According to the official cut off data, candidates belonging to the Common Rank List (CRL) category need at least 8 marks in each subject and 92 aggregate marks to qualify for the IIT rank list.

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JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off: Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the table below:

Rank ListMinimum Marks in Each SubjectMinimum Aggregate Marks
Common Rank List (CRL)892
OBC-NCL Rank List782
GEN-EWS Rank List782
SC Rank List446
ST Rank List446
Common-PwD Rank List (CRL-PwD)446
OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List446
GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List446
SC-PwD Rank List446
ST-PwD Rank List446
Preparatory Course (PC) Rank List223

JEE Advanced 2026 Cut Off Percentage for Rank List 

Apart from marks, the authorities have also announced the minimum percentage required for inclusion in various rank lists. Candidates in the CRL category must score at least 7.30% marks in each subject and 25.56% aggregate marks. Check the table below for details:

Rank ListMinimum Percentage in Each SubjectMinimum Aggregate Percentage
Common Rank List (CRL)7.30 per cent25.26 per cent
OBC-NCL Rank List6.51 per cent22.78 per cent
GEN-EWS Rank List6.51 per cent22.78 per cent
SC Rank List3.65 per cent12.78 per cent
ST Rank List3.65 per cent12.78 per cent
Common-PwD Rank List (CRL-PwD)3.65 per cent12.78 per cent
OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List3.65 per cent12.78 per cent
GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List3.65 per cent12.78 per cent
SC-PwD Rank List3.65 per cent12.78 per cent
ST-PwD Rank List3.65 per cent12.78 per cent
Preparatory Course (PC) Rank List3.65 per cent6.39 per cent

Students who have crossed the prescribed cut off can now focus on their expected ranks, branch preferences, and JoSAA counselling choices. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards ready and regularly check counselling updates to avoid missing any important admission deadlines.

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