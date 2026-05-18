JEE Advanced 2026 Cut-Off Analysis: What Previous Year Trends Reveal About Expected Scores

The qualifying cutoff for JEE Advanced is known for its unpredictability, as it depends entirely on two factors: the difficulty level set by the organising IIT (for 2026, it's IIT Roorkee) and the relative performance of the top 2.5 lakh candidates.

Over the years, the aggregate qualifying marks for the Common Rank List (CRL) have fluctuated widely, reflecting both the changing exam patterns and the preparedness of the candidates. From 2021 to 2025, the minimum percentage required to qualify has ranged roughly between 15 per cent and 30 per cent of the total score.

For JEE Advanced 2026, based on trends in high-scoring patterns and past year cutoffs, the expected minimum marks required to qualify are as follows: for the General category (CRL), around 93-100 out of 360 marks, which is approximately 26-28 per cent of the total; for OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, around 83-90 marks, roughly 23-25 per cent; and for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, about 46-51 marks, or 13-14 per cent. Each category also has minimum marks required in individual subjects, typically ranging from 8-10 per cent for the General category to 4-5 per cent for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

Looking at past trends, the cutoff has seen significant variation. In 2021-2022, qualifying marks were relatively low, with the CRL cutoff around 15-17 per cent of the total score. In 2023 and 2024, the cutoff rose sharply, reaching over 30 per cent for CRL, as students became more familiar with the exam pattern and leveraged high-quality online study resources. In 2025, there was a slight dip, with CRL candidates needing around 20-21 per cent to qualify.

It's important to note that clearing the cutoff only makes a candidate eligible to appear in the rank list. Scoring above the cutoff is necessary to secure a good rank, and for admission into the top IITs, students usually need to score at least 1.5 to 2 times the qualifying marks. This shows that while meeting the cutoff is essential, achieving a high score relative to it is crucial for top-tier IIT admissions.