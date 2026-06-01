JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers: Shubham Kumar Secures AIR 1; Arohi Deshpande Emerges Female Topper

The result of the JEE Advanced 2026 has been declared, with Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone securing All India Rank (AIR) 1. Alongside the overall topper, Arohi Deshpande has emerged as the female topper in this year's examination.

The result was announced by IIT Roorkee, the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2026. According to official press release, Kabir Chhillar and Jatain Chahar, both from the IIT Delhi zone, secured the second and third ranks respectively, giving the zone a strong presence among the top rankers.

Read the Full Topper List PDF Here

This year, 1,87,389 candidates registered for the examination, while 1,79,694 students appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 held on May 17. Out of those who appeared, 56,880 candidates qualified the exam. Among the qualified candidates, 10,107 are female students.

The JEE Advanced exam was conducted in two shifts on May 17. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, while Paper 2 took place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2026 Results Out; Check Scorecard Download Steps Here

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official JEE Advanced website. To access the result, students need to enter their roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number.

JEE Advanced is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the IITs. Students who have qualified the exam will now be able to take part in counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority for admission to IITs and other participating institutes.