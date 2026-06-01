JEE Advanced Result 2026 Released: Know JoSAA Counselling and AAT Schedule

The JEE Advanced Result 2026 has been released, and qualified candidates can now proceed with the admission process. The next important step is participation in JoSAA Counselling 2026, which will begin on June 2, 2026. Candidates interested in admission to architecture programs offered by IITs should also note that the registration process for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 has commenced. Candidates are advised to stay updated on counselling schedules and complete all admission-related formalities within the specified deadlines.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: JoSAA Counselling

Eligible candidates can participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling 2026 process after JEE Advanced result. The counselling process will begin on June 2, 2026.

Candidates must register on the official JoSAA portal and fill in their preferred choices of institutes and courses. Based on rank, category, seat availability, and candidate preferences, seat allotments will be conducted in multiple rounds.

Admission through JoSAA covers seats in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Candidates are advised to carefully review available options before submitting their choices.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Registration and Choice Filling

The registration and choice-filling process is a mandatory step for candidates seeking admission through JoSAA. Qualified candidates should complete the process within the prescribed timeline to be considered for seat allotment.

Applicants are advised to keep their academic documents, category certificates (if applicable), and other required credentials ready for the counselling process. Regularly checking official notifications will help candidates stay informed about important dates and seat allocation rounds.

AAT Registration for JEE Advanced 2026

Candidates interested in Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) programs offered by IITs must appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026.

According to the schedule, AAT registration will remain open from June 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM IST to June 2, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process through the JEE Advanced Candidate Portal.

Only candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 are eligible to register for AAT. The examination is conducted for admission to architecture courses offered at select IITs.

Direct Link To Register