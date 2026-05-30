JEE Advanced Result 2026: Check Scorecard Date, Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced Result 2026: IIT Kanpur will declare the JEE Advanced 2026 result on June 1 at 10 AM as per the official schedule. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination will be able to check their scorecards online through the official JEE Advanced website. Along with the results, the JEE Advanced final answer key 2026 will also be published. Earlier, the objection window for provisional answer keys remained open from May 25 to May 26. Students are advised to keep their registration number, date of birth, password and mobile number ready to access the result easily.

JEE Advanced Result 2026 Date And Time

According to the official schedule, IIT Kanpur will announce the JEE Advanced 2026 results on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 10 AM. Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The result will include:

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Common Rank List (CRL) rank

Qualifying status

The JEE Advanced 2026 final answer key will also be released along with the results.

How To Check JEE Advanced Result 2026?

Once the JEE Advanced 2026 Result is released, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the JEE Advanced official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homagepage, click on the "JEE Advanced Result 2026" link

Enter login details such as registration number, date of birth, and password

Check the details and submit it

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the result and save it for future admission processes

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard after downloading it. If they find any discrepancy in the scorecard, they are advised to connect with authority immediately.