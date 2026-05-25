JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Here's Direct Link To Check, Raise Objections

JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee today released the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2026. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now access the answer key, along with their recorded responses, on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

To download the JEE Advanced 2026 provisional answer key, candidates need to log in using their registration number, date of birth and registered mobile number. IIT Roorkee is also expected to make the candidate response sheets and recorded answers available along with the answer keys.

Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit objections online between May 25, 10 am and May 26, 5 pm. The institute has clarified that feedback and objections will be accepted only through the online mode.

JEE Advanced 2026 was conducted on May 24 in two shifts. Paper 1 was held in the morning session, while Paper 2 took place in the afternoon session. Candidates who qualified JEE Main 2026 and met the required cut-off were eligible to appear for the examination, which serves as the gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The final result of JEE Advanced 2026 will be prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key after all objections are reviewed by subject experts. Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admissions to IITs and other participating engineering institutes across the country.