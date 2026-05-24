JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Tomorrow: Check Objection Window, Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is going to release the provisional JEE Advanced 2026 answer key tomorrow, May 25, on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination on May 17 will be able to access the answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 online. Along with the answer key, the objection or feedback window will also open for students who wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional responses. According to the official schedule, candidates can raise objections till May 26. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2026 results are expected to be announced on June 1.

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Release Date

Candidates can check the important dates related to the JEE Advanced 2026 answer key below:

Provisional Answer Key Release: Monday, May 25, 2026 at 10 AM

Monday, May 25, 2026 at 10 AM Feedback and Objection Window: From Monday, May 25, 2026 (10 AM) to Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (5 PM)

From Monday, May 25, 2026 (10 AM) to Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (5 PM) Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced 2026 Result: Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10 AM

How to Download JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the JEE Advanced 2026 provisional answer key:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the "JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key" link available on the homepage

Login using the required credentials like registration number and password

The answer key PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will appear on the screen

Download and save the answer key for future reference

JEE Advanced 2026: Objection Facility

After the JEE Advanced provisional answer key 2026 is released, IIT Roorkee will allow candidates to submit objections against any answer they find incorrect. Students will have to submit their challenges online within the given deadline along with supporting documents or proof. After reviewing all objections, the institute will publish the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the JEE Advanced 2026 results.