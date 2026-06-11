Only 2 Of Top 10,000 JEE Advanced Candidates Had Huge Score Gaps: IIT Roorkee

JEE Advanced 2026 row: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has categorically rejected allegations of cheating, malpractice, unauthorised assistance, data manipulation, or any compromise in the conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, stating that a comprehensive verification of all examination records found no irregularities at any stage of the process.

The clarification came after concerns were raised by some candidates and parents over alleged large differences between marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE (Advanced) 2026. Responding to the claims, IIT Roorkee said the information being circulated online and on social media platforms is factually incorrect and based on fabricated data.

In a detailed statement issued late on Wednesday, the institute said it had come to its notice that inaccurate and fabricated lists purportedly showing candidate ranks, total marks and inter-paper mark differentials were being widely shared on the internet.

"It is stated unambiguously that the information in circulation is factually incorrect. None of the data appearing in the circulated lists corresponds to any officially released record," IIT Roorkee said.

The institute further stated that a substantial difference between marks obtained in the two papers was observed in only two candidates among the top 10,000 rank holders.

Addressing concerns over the variation in scores between the two papers, IIT Roorkee said such differences are neither unusual nor unprecedented.

"It is not very surprising as the variation in marks between the two papers is an observed and well-documented phenomenon that has been tracked and analysed by the conducting authority every year," it said.

The institute emphasised that there was nothing exceptional or anomalous about the JEE (Advanced) 2026 results.

"There is nothing exceptional or anomalous about the 2026 results. Comprehensive verification of all examination records and related data has been carried out. No evidence whatsoever of cheating, malpractice, unauthorized assistance, data manipulation, or any compromise of the examination process has been found at any stage of JEE (Advanced) 2026," IIT Roorkee said.