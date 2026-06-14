IITs Expand Admission Criteria Beyond JEE: Seats For Sports, Fine Arts, Culture And Olympiad

IIT Admission 2026: Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have opened alternative admission channels for the 2026 undergraduate intake, offering spots to students with distinguished achievements in sports, arts and culture, and Olympiads.

Key Schemes And Participating Campuses

Sports Excellence Admission (SEA): IIT Indore, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi and IIT Roorkee will admit candidates under SEA. Eligible students must have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2026.

Fine Arts and Culture Excellence (FACE): IIT Madras and IIT Mandi will accept students under FACE for candidates who have cleared JEE (Advanced) 2026.

Science Olympiad Excellence (SCOPE): IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Mandi are admitting students with proven excellence in science Olympiads through SCOPE. Notably, SCOPE applicants are not required to appear in JEE (Advanced).

READ MORE | IIT Kanpur Opens Olympiad Channel For BTech, BS Admissions 2026: Check Details Here

Olympiad Admission Mode (OAM) to BS (Mathematics): IIT Madras has introduced OAM for its newly launched BS (Mathematics) programme, for students who demonstrate excellence in Mathematics Olympiads.

What Candidates Should Note

Varying eligibility: SEA and FACE require candidates to have cleared JEE (Advanced) 2026; SCOPE and the new OAM pathway rely primarily on Olympiad scores and, in SCOPE's case, the institues have waived the JEE Advanced requirement.

Institute-specific procedures: Each IIT manages its own evaluation criteria, shortlisting process and seat allocation rules under these schemes. Applicants must consult the respective websites for institute-wise forms, document requirements, and deadlines.

Documentation: Applicants should prepare certified proof of sports/arts/Olympiad achievements, supporting certificates from national bodies, and (where applicable) JEE Advanced scorecards.

Limited seats: These excellence streams have limited seats and competitive selection; applicants are advised to apply early and ensure all supporting documents meet the specified formats.

These alternative admission routes broaden access to premier technical education for students, looking beyong the JEE Advanced score in some cases. Students are advised to read the institute-specific information pages for application windows, format of supporting documents, selection timelines and contact details.