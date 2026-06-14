IIT Kanpur Opens Olympiad Channel For BTech, BS Admissions 2026: Check Details Here

IIT Kanpur Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has opened admissions for its BTech and BS programmes through the Olympiad channel, offering exceptional students an alternative pathway to join the premier institute without appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced. Eligible candidates can apply till June 15, 2026, by 5 pm.

The computer-based test (CBT) examination for admission through the Olympiad channel will be conducted by IIT Kanpur. Interested and eligible students can visit the institute's official website, iitk.ac.in, to submit an application. A candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects to be eligible for the exam.

Academic Programmes Offered

Applications are invited for admission to the academic year 2026-27 in the following four-year programmes through Olympiad:

Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

Biological sciences and Bioengineering (BSBE) Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) Intelligent Systems (IS)

Bachelor of Science (BS)

Chemistry (CHM) Economics (ECOs) Mathematics & Scientific Computing (MTH) Physics (PHY) Statistics & Data Science (SDS)

Registration Fee

Check the registration fee details below.

Female Candidates (all categories): Rs. 1600

SC, ST, and PwD Candidates: Rs. 1600

All Other Candidates: Rs. 3200

Important Dates To Keep In Mind

Here are the important dates and deadlines for the last chance to secure admission at IIT Kanpur for 2026 admission cycle.

Closing of Application Portal: June 15, 2026 (5 pm)

Releasing of the Shortlisted Candidate's List: June 20, 2026

Computer-Based Test (CBT) at IIT Kanpur: June 24, 2026 (10 am)

Declaration of Provisional Answer Key: June 25, 2026

Declaration of Final Answer Key and Result: June 27, 2026

Confirmation of Allotted Seat: July 1, 2026

Candidates must note that the last date of withdrawing a seat if a candidate gets one seat allotted to him/her through JoSAA 2026 and gets another seat allotted through the Olympiad channel is July 14, 2026, till 5 pm.

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be the sum of the marks awarded to the candidate in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. According to the official notification, the selection of candidates will be based on the ranks obtained in the CBT examination.