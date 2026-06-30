IIT Kanpur B.Cyber Admission 2026 Shortlist Out: 120 Candidates Selected For July 5 Exam

The IIT Kanpur B.Cyber Admission 2026 Shortlist has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. A total of 120 candidates have been shortlisted for the Bachelor of Cyber Security (B.Cyber) Admission Test 2026. Applicants who registered for the programme can now check the shortlisted candidates' list. The shortlisted candidates will now appear for the IIT Kanpur B.Cyber Admission Test, which is scheduled to be held on July 5, 2026. The entrance test is a step in the admission process.

IIT Kanpur B.Cyber Admission 2026

The institute has moved to the next stage of the admission process with the release of the admission shortlist. The published list includes only the numeric portion of the Application Reference ID of shortlisted candidates.

IIT Kanpur has also informed candidates that a confirmation form will be sent to the registered email IDs by June 29, 2026 (end of the day). Candidates must complete and submit this form within the prescribed timeline to remain eligible for the admission process.

If any shortlisted candidate does not receive the confirmation email, they should immediately contact the institute at office_is@iitk.ac.in. Candidates should also visit the official B.Cyber admission webpage regularly for updates related to the entrance test syllabus, exam venue, reporting time, and other important instructions.

IIT Kanpur B.Cyber Admission 2026 Important Dates

IIT Kanpur B.Cyber Admission Test: July 5, 2026

Result Declaration: July 8, 2026

Reporting to IIT Kanpur: July 21, 2026

Candidates shortlisted for the IIT Kanpur B.Cyber Admission 2026 must prepare for the entrance examination and follow all instructions issued by the institute. They should carry the required documents on the exam day and report to the examination centre on time.