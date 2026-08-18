50 Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Coming Soon: What Passengers Need To Know

Railways is set to take a major step towards expanding its premium long-distance rail network with the introduction of more Vande Bharat Sleeper services. Since its launch, the Vande Bharat Express has primarily operated as a chair car train on daytime routes, but passengers have long demanded an increase in sleeper version for overnight journeys. To meet this demand, Chennai's Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will manufacture 50 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, each comprising 24 coaches. The new trainsets are expected to significantly increase passenger capacity and support the rollout of Vande Bharat Sleeper services on more long-distance routes across India.

The move is part of Indian Railways' broader effort to offer faster, more comfortable and modern travel options for passengers undertaking overnight and intercity journeys. With the planned expansion, Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are expected to play a larger role in the country's premium rail travel segment.

According to ICF General Manager Manish Agarwal, the production drawings for the indigenous 24-coach Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets have been completed. These designs cover the coach structure, the systems used to connect the coaches, and the equipment that will be installed underneath them.

Key points about the new Vande Bharat sleeper trains

50 trainsets planned: ICF Chennai will manufacture 50 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets.

ICF Chennai will manufacture 50 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets. 24 coaches in each train: The upcoming trainsets will have 24 coaches, compared with the 16-coach sleeper train currently in operation.

The upcoming trainsets will have 24 coaches, compared with the 16-coach sleeper train currently in operation. Higher passenger capacity: A 24-coach train is expected to carry around 1.5 times as many passengers as a 16-coach train.

A 24-coach train is expected to carry around 1.5 times as many passengers as a 16-coach train. Production drawings ready: Designs covering the coach structure, coach connections and underframe equipment have been completed.

Designs covering the coach structure, coach connections and underframe equipment have been completed. More routes expected: The additional trainsets will allow the Railways to consider Vande Bharat sleeper services on more long-distance routes.

The additional trainsets will allow the Railways to consider Vande Bharat sleeper services on more long-distance routes. Designed for long journeys: Sleeper accommodation is aimed at providing a faster and more comfortable option for overnight and long-distance travel.

Sleeper accommodation is aimed at providing a faster and more comfortable option for overnight and long-distance travel. Coach composition not confirmed: Indian Railways has not yet officially announced the final coach composition, although reports suggest the 24-coach trainset may include 17 AC 3-tier coaches, five AC 2-tier coaches, one AC First Class coach and one pantry car.

Vande Bharat sleeper train network set to expand

At present, the Vande Bharat sleeper service operating in the country runs between Howrah and Kamakhya. The existing train has 11 third AC coaches, four second AC coaches and one first AC coach.

The planned 24-coach trainsets will significantly increase passenger capacity. However, the Railways has not yet announced the final coach composition of these new trainsets.

The move is part of the Railways' broader push to offer faster and more comfortable trains for long-distance passengers.

Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 also gets an update

The ICF has also shared an update on the next generation of Amrit Bharat Express trains. The Amrit Bharat 3.0 variant is expected to include AC, general and sleeper class coaches. This would offer passengers another affordable travel option with improved comfort.

The existing Amrit Bharat trains mainly have general and sleeper coaches. The addition of AC coaches in the next generation could widen the range of passengers served by the train. The latest developments at ICF indicate that production planning for both Vande Bharat sleeper and next-generation Amrit Bharat trains is moving forward.