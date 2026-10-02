Delhi-Bihar Bus Service Likely To Start Before Chhath, 18 Routes Identified

Bus services from Delhi to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to start before Diwali and Chhath Puja, with the Delhi government working to get at least two to three routes operational in the first phase.

For Bihar, the Transport Department has identified 18 possible interstate routes. But all of them will not start at once. The final routes and fares will be decided after a committee examining the proposal submits its report.

The services, if started before Chhath, would offer another option to thousands of people travelling home during one of the busiest periods of the year.

At present, private buses operate between Delhi and Bihar, but there is no government bus service connecting the two. The Delhi government is also looking at roping in private operators for the proposed services under prescribed rules.

The plan has been in the works for the past few months. In August, the Transport Department had put out a draft reciprocal transport agreement between Delhi and Bihar and sought comments before finalising it.

The draft identified 18 routes connecting Delhi with different parts of Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, and Purnia.

Since buses to Bihar will have to cross Uttar Pradesh, some of the proposed routes pass through cities such as Noida, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

The government is separately working on bus connectivity to eastern Uttar Pradesh.

An earlier plan envisaged more than 50 buses for Bihar around Chhath. The rollout is now likely to start with two to three routes before services are expanded to more destinations.

The proposed reciprocal agreement between Delhi and Bihar would be valid for 10 years.

It also lays down the type of buses that can operate under the arrangement. Diesel buses will have to meet BS-VI or newer emission norms, while CNG and electric buses will also be allowed.

The buses will also have to comply with prescribed safety requirements, including vehicle-tracking systems and emergency buttons.

The committee is now working on the routes, fares, and other details. Once its report is submitted, the government is expected to take a final call on which services can be started before Diwali and Chhath.