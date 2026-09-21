Why Chhath Puja Is A 'Scientific' Festival, Explains <i>Vvaan</i> Writer Arunabh Kumar

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is making headlines for bringing the festival of Chhath Puja to mainstream Bollywood. The song Chhathi Maiya has already found a home in the hearts of Biharis, both living in and out of Bihar.

Chhath Puja, the biggest festival of the people of Bihar, is celebrated by a large number of devotees across the country towards the end of the year. People offer 'argh' to the Sun god during the four-day Chhath Puja festival. It is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm primarily in the states of Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

At a press event for The Vvaan in Delhi on Monday, writer and producer Arunabh Kumar spoke highly of the festival.

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, also a Bihari, said, "This film is set during the festival of Chhath Puja. I'm from Bihar and Chhath is called a mahaparv (a great festival) in my culture. I think that Chhath Puja is a very scientific festival. It's the only festival which worships the setting sun and the rising sun."

Elaborating his answer, the screenwriter-producer said, "According to what my mother says and the stories that you hear in villages... Sunrise and sunset are both equally very miraculous phenomena. If the sun doesn't set, you won't get 12 hours of sleep and rest. That is what excited me and that's why I said I must make this story about how Indian culture has always been rich not just with spirituality but also with science. It's a tribute from us."

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who also attended the event, spoke about all the love she has been receiving for The Vvaan song Chhathi Maiya.

"For the first time in Hindi cinema, Chhath Puja has been presented like this. Genuinely, Deepak and Arunabh sir, they understand this so well, and they have so much respect, and they feel so strongly about it that while we were shooting, they made sure that everything was taken care of and it was shot beautifully and shot with great respect," she said.

The actor further said that she is grateful for all the responses that she has received from fans for the song.

"Chhath Puja stands for gratitude... I feel like they have encapsulated that in a song which we have got a lot of love for and feel extremely grateful."

The team of The Vvaan launched the dance number Thummak Thummak in Delhi today.

The Vvaan, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra of Panchayat fame, will release on Friday.

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