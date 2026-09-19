Inside Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover's Rs 2.5 Crore Mumbai Apartment With A Piano, City Views, Handpainted Walls

"Home is where you meet yourself," said Sunil Grover. A couple of years ago, the actor-comedian welcomed Asian Paints into his home and gave fans a glimpse of a beautiful space dominated by wooden furniture, artwork, and textured walls.

He is currently gearing up for the release of The Vvaan on September 25 and The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 on September 26. This makes it the perfect time to revisit his home and get better acquainted with his personality.

Inside Sunil Grover's Home

The comedian's home has a rustic-meets-modern vibe. According to a Times Entertainment report, the house is worth Rs 2.5 crore. The exterior features orange-brown wood finishes. The entrance gallery has a wall painted blue and showcases a hand-painted tree with yellow leaves. The artwork extends to the upper floor, where flowers and leaves are hand-painted, adding an artistic touch throughout the space. A black piano separates the dining area from the living room.

Interestingly, when you enter Sunil Grover's home, the first thing you come across is the dining area rather than the sofa-seating space, which is typically the focal point in most homes. The wooden dining table, paired with a bench and an adjoining balcony with floor-to-ceiling doors, receives plenty of natural light during the day. At night, the actor can simply enjoy the city views alongside a delicious meal.

The living room is particularly interesting. While most celebrity homes feature expansive open spaces, Sunil Grover chose to design his with a sense of purpose. It is adjacent to another room, has a staircase leading to the upper floor, and even features a dartboard.

One of the most striking aspects of the living space is the magenta-coloured sofa and ottoman. The other sofas are in shades of grey, while an accent chair with mustard-yellow upholstery ties the entire space together. Another interesting detail is that the seating arrangement does not face the television, as is common in many living rooms. Instead, it offers an unobstructed view of the balcony overlooking the Mumbai skyline.

Adjoining the living room is a kitchen with Moroccan tiles, which also overlooks the balcony. Aarti Grover, his wife and an interior designer, made sure to add windows to the kitchen so that one can enjoy views of the city while cooking. It's a thoughtful addition, ensuring the space feels bright and engaging.

The balcony extends across the living area. It is spacious and adorned with planters. "To have a home in Mumbai in itself is not an easy thing," he said, adding that he feels blessed to own a beautiful house in the city.

In one of the rooms, Sunil Grover has a reading nook with shelves filled with books and scripts. Upstairs is a soundproof TV room featuring blue walls and grey seating. The comedian mentioned that the upstairs balcony is special because, from there, he can see every locality where he has lived in Mumbai.

Later in the video, Aarti explained that the house feels airy because of its ventilation. "It doesn't matter how big your house is. What matters is the feeling that people want to come back to, and a sense of belonging comes from the people within it," concluded Sunil Grover.

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