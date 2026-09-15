Inside Orry's Lavish Lifestyle: Handbags Worth Lakhs, Dream Closet, And Luxury Cars

Orhan Awatramani, AKA Orry, has built a persona around fashion, celebrity friendships and an extravagant lifestyle. Over the years, Orry has built a distinct public persona and frequently finds himself in the spotlight alongside some of India's biggest stars. His lavish lifestyle, high-profile connections and multiple professional associations have also sparked considerable curiosity about his financial standing.

Here's a closer look at some of the most talked-about aspects of Orry's lifestyle:

Orry's Luxury Handbag Collection

The social media sensation's handbag collection became a major talking point during his time in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. In one of the episodes, he was seen carrying a blue Hermes bag reportedly worth around Rs 75 lakh. The price left host Rohit Shetty and the other contestants surprised, with Avinash Mishra joking that the bag cost more than the show's prize money. Orry was also seen carrying a pink Hermès Mini Kelly. It was the Rose Shocking Matte Mississippiensis alligator version, reportedly valued at around Rs 22 lakh.

Lavish Mumbai Home

During a home tour with filmmaker Farah Khan, Orry shared glimpses of his Mumbai home with fans. His multi-storey residence features marble flooring, designer furniture, artwork, paintings and a large wardrobe space. One of the most notable details from the tour was Orry revealing that his family owns the entire residential building. The home also includes a dream closet filled with designer clothing and shoes, along with curated art pieces, giving the space a gallery-like feel.

Car Collection

Orry has frequently been photographed around luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, with reports placing the combined value of such vehicles in the multi-crore range.

Orry's Net Worth

While there is no officially verified public figure for Orry's net worth, several publications have previously reported estimates of around Rs 10 crore or more. Orry himself has stated that he charges roughly Rs 25 lakh for attending events or posing for pictures and around Rs 20 lakh for an “Orry's touch” pose.

Also Read | Orry Flaunts Rs 75 Lakh And Rs 22 Lakh Hermes Bags On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15