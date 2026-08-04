Orry Flaunts Rs 75 Lakh And Rs 22 Lakh Hermes Bags On <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i>

Not every conversation on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been about fear, action, or difficult stunts. Some of the biggest buzz around the latest season has come from Orry's luxury fashion picks. The social media personality has been showing up with rare Hermes handbags that cost more than luxury cars, leaving both the contestants and host Rohit Shetty surprised.

In back-to-back episodes, two of Orry's handbags grabbed everyone's attention. One came with a jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 75 lakh, while the other was a bright pink Hermes Mini Kelly worth around Rs 22 lakh. Their on-screen conversations about the bags have now gone viral on social media.

The Rs 75 Lakh Blue Hermes Bag

The first bag that got everyone talking was Orry's structured blue Hermes handbag. Though compact in size, it is one of the brand's most exclusive designs and is reportedly worth around Rs 75 lakh.

During the August 1 episode, Rohit Shetty noticed the bag and asked Orry about its price. The filmmaker mentioned that he had heard it was worth around Rs 71 lakh. Orry quickly corrected him and revealed that the bag actually costs Rs 75 lakh.

The revelation left everyone stunned. Rohit Shetty then joked, "Kaha se churaya?" making the contestants burst into laughter. The light-hearted exchange soon became one of the most shared clips from the episode.

Made with Hermes' signature craftsmanship, the blue handbag features the label's iconic structured shape, premium leather finish, silver-toned hardware, and the classic lock-and-key detailing that has made Hermes bags a status symbol across the world.

The Rs 22 Lakh Pink Mini Kelly

Orry returned in the next episode with yet another luxury accessory. This time, he carried a Rose Shocking Matte Mississippiensis Alligator Mini Kelly by Hermes.

The bag instantly stood out because of its vibrant colour and glossy alligator leather. Despite its small size, the Mini Kelly is among the most sought-after handbags from Hermes. Its structured silhouette, top handle, detachable shoulder strap and signature hardware make it one of the fashion house's most recognisable pieces.

When Rohit Shetty once again asked about the price, Orry accidentally said "baai hazaar (22 thousand)" before fellow contestants corrected him. He then clarified that the bag was actually worth Rs 22 lakh, leaving everyone equally surprised.

Needless to say, Orry's designer handbags have unexpectedly become one of the season's biggest lifestyle moments.