Orry's Rs 17 Lakh Louis Vuitton Lobster Bag Steals The Spotlight On <i>Laughter Chefs</i>

When it comes to celebrity style in India, few personalities embrace fashion quite like Orhan Awatramani. Better known as Orry, the social media sensation has built a reputation that extends far beyond viral selfies and star-studded appearances.

Over the years, he has emerged as a bona fide fashion enthusiast, someone who treats clothing and accessories as conversation starters rather than mere wardrobe additions. Whether it is experimental silhouettes, luxury labels, or quirky statement pieces, Orry has consistently shown a willingness to push boundaries and embrace fashion's most unconventional creations.

Orry Carries A Louis Vuitton Lobster Bag

His latest appearance is yet another example. Recently spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs, Orry arrived carrying one of the most talked-about accessories in luxury fashion right now – Louis Vuitton's Lobster Wearable Wallet, a statement piece reportedly valued at approximately $18,000 (approximately Rs 16.99 lakh).

Designed to resemble a lobster in striking detail, the wearable wallet is anything but ordinary. Crafted from Louis Vuitton's iconic Monogram coated canvas and natural cowhide leather trim, the accessory transforms the crustacean into a luxury fashion object. The body features the house's signature monogram pattern, while padded front claws, tiny leather-strap legs and an articulated tail create an impressively realistic lobster silhouette. Gold-toned hardware runs through the design, with a zip fastening extending down the centre of the body.

The bag is surprisingly functional despite its sculptural appearance. It comes with a removable and adjustable strap, allowing it to be carried by hand, worn over the shoulder or styled crossbody. Inside, there is enough room for daily essentials such as a phone, keys and a card holder.

Orry's outfit perfectly complemented the eccentric accessory. He opted for a sharply tailored black-and-white ensemble featuring an asymmetrical blazer design. One side showcased a classic black suit jacket complete with a black tie, while the other featured a crisp white shirt sleeve secured with visible suspender-style detailing. Paired with relaxed black trousers and sleek black footwear, the monochrome look provided the perfect backdrop for the dramatic lobster bag.

With his slicked-back hair and effortless confidence, Orry once again proved that for him, fashion is not just about wearing luxury; it is about making a statement.

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